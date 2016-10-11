Oct 11 Nikkei:
* Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei
* Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei
* Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.