BRIEF-Georgia Power to restore power for nearly 100 pct of customers in Brunswick, Jesup, St. Simons, Jekyll Islands
Oct 11 Georgia Power
Georgia Power - On Track To Have Service Restored To Over 90 Percent Of Customers Impacted By Hurricane Matthew, Who Can Accept Power, By Midnight Wednesday
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.