Oct 11 Georgia Power

* Georgia Power - To Restore Power For Nearly 100 Percent Of Customers In Brunswick, Jesup, St. Simons And Jekyll Islands Today

* Georgia Power - Power Has Been Restored To More Than 265,000 Customers; Approximately 70,000 Customers Are Without Power In Coastal Georgia

* Georgia Power - On Track To Have Service Restored To Over 90 Percent Of Customers Impacted By Hurricane Matthew, Who Can Accept Power, By Midnight Wednesday