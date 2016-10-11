Oct 11 Makarony Polskie SA :

* Its project to create the company's research and development centre has been selected for a subsidy of 9.1 million zlotys ($2.4 million)

* The total cost of the project is 18.6 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)