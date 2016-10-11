UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Its project to create the company's research and development centre has been selected for a subsidy of 9.1 million zlotys ($2.4 million)
* The total cost of the project is 18.6 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources