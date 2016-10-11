BRIEF-Duluth Holdings - amended and restated its existing amended and restated loan agreement dated as of June 13, 2011 - SEC filing
Oct 11 Duluth Holdings Inc
* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated agreement has a new maturity date of July 31, 2019
* Duluth Holdings Inc- -Amended deal provides for maximum advance amount limited to $40 million from closing through July 31, 2017
* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated agreement provides for a maximum advance amount limited to $60 million from august 1, 2018 through July 31, 2019
