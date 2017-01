Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns AA2 to Oklahoma Lease Appropriation Bonds; outlook negative

* Moody's on Oklahoma- negative outlook reflects ongoing fiscal effects of a severe 2-year decline in production, employment levels in oil, gas sector

* Moody's on Oklahoma-Expect financial reserves to continue to decline into fiscal 2018, as state seeks to offset lower revenue,maintain adequate levels of spending Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2d5vpQS]