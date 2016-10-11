Oct 11 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy obtains dip lender approval to amend milestones

* Australian metallurgical and thermal coal platforms remain core to company

* Peabody energy - peabody is exploring potential sale of selected Australia assets as part of its ongoing plan to optimize its portfolio

* Peabody still looks to complete its reorganization within 12-month period originally contemplated for chapter 11 cases

* Got DIP lender consent to amendment to loan facility related to australian platform that allows for potential some Australian assets sale

* Would modify related deadline for receiving court approval for disclosure statement to Jan. 31, 2017 from original date of Jan. 8, 2017

* Absent meaningful progress in continuing mediation, company is not expecting to seek further extensions of CNTA-decision milestone