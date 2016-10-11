BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 11 Ni Holdings Inc
* Ni Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to up to 10.4 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Ni Holdings Inc - offering in connection with conversion of nodak mutual insurance co from the mutual to stock form of organization
* Ni Holdings Inc - shares being offered will constitute 45% of co's outstanding common stock, remaining 55% of common stock will be held by nodak mutual group Source text: [bit.ly/2e7qnRb]
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.