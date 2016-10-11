Oct 11 Ni Holdings Inc

* Ni Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to up to 10.4 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Ni Holdings Inc - offering in connection with conversion of nodak mutual insurance co from the mutual to stock form of organization

* Ni Holdings Inc - shares being offered will constitute 45% of co's outstanding common stock, remaining 55% of common stock will be held by nodak mutual group Source text: [bit.ly/2e7qnRb]