Oct 12 Chorus Ltd

* priced an issue of eur500 million notes under its euro medium term note (emtn) programme.

* notes bear interest at 1.125% per annum and mature on 18 october 2023.

* notes are to be issued on 18 october 2016 and will be fully swapped to nzd785 million.

* Proceeds from issue will be used to repay chorus' existing bank facilities and for other general corporate purposes