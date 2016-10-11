Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Accelerated Pharma Inc Files For Potential IPO Of Upto $36.7 Million - Sec Filing

* Accelerated Pharma - Initial Public Offering Of Up To 1.9 Million Shares Of Common Stock; Expect IPO Price Per Share To Be Between $8.00 And $10.00

* Accelerated Pharma - Applied To Have Common Stock Listed On The Nasdaq Capital Market Under The Symbol "ACCP"

* Accelerated Pharma - Rodman & Renshaw, Maxim Group LLC Are Among Underwriters To The IPO Source (bit.ly/2e3vnKB)