BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Accelerated Pharma Inc Files For Potential IPO Of Upto $36.7 Million - Sec Filing
* Accelerated Pharma - Initial Public Offering Of Up To 1.9 Million Shares Of Common Stock; Expect IPO Price Per Share To Be Between $8.00 And $10.00
* Accelerated Pharma - Applied To Have Common Stock Listed On The Nasdaq Capital Market Under The Symbol "ACCP"
* Accelerated Pharma - Rodman & Renshaw, Maxim Group LLC Are Among Underwriters To The IPO Source (bit.ly/2e3vnKB)
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.