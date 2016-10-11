BRIEF-Atmos Energy on October 5, entered into first amendment to revolving credit agreement- SEC filing
Oct 11 Atmos Energy Corp
* Atmos Energy Corp -On October 5, 2016, co entered into first amendment to revolving credit agreement- SEC filing
* Atmos Energy- changes to Crédit Agricole Facility were to extend expiration date of Crédit Agricole Facility for one additional year to Sept 25, 2021
* Atmos Energy Corp- amendement to credit agreement increases committed loan amount from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2daygDp]
