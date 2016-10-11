Oct 11 Kemet Corp
* Announces additional gross margin improvement action
* Says solid capacitors group will modify its vertical
integration strategy by relocating its k-salt facility equipment
to its existing Matamoros Mexico plant
* Says expects to achieve annual operating cost savings of
about $3.5 to $4.0 million
* Says expects to improve annual working capital by about
$8.0 million with improvements beginning in Q4 of fiscal year
2017
* Kemet corp sees non-cash impairment charges of about $2.1
million, cash severance charges of about $0.2 million, and cash
charges for equipment relocation costs of about $1.2 million
* Kemet corp - will incur charges in fiscal Q2 ending
September 30, 2016, except equipment relocation costs that are
expected to be incurred in Q3 of fiscal year 2017
