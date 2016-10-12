BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Oct 12 Top Glove Corporation Bhd :
* Qtrly net profit 65.6 million RGT versus 102.8 million RGT
* Qtrly revenue 722.1 million RGT versus 709.4 million RGT
* "Foresees a competitive business landscape ahead, with the likelihood of oversupply and eventually, industry consolidation taking place"
* Resolved to recommend a single tier final dividend of 8.5 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 August 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2dv4iv3) and (bit.ly/2dv3OVp) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.