Oct 12 Domino's Pizza Group Plc

* Continued to trade well during quarter building on very strong first half

* Trading in core uk business was strong, driven by continued investment in our digital platform and store opening programme

* System sales in uk increased by 10.5%

* Confident forecast full year results will be in line with market expectations.

* We raise our uk openings expectation from 70 to up to 80 new outlets in 2016.

* Group system sales in 13 weeks to sept 25 up 11.5 percent to £237.0m