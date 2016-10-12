Oct 12 Walker Greenbank Plc

* Has entered into a conditional agreement with shareholders of Globaltex 2015 limited, parent company of globaltex limited

* Initial consideration will be 25 million stg in cash on a debt free/cash free basis payable at completion of acquisition

* Initial consideration will be 25 million stg in cash on a debt free/cash free basis payable at completion of acquisition

* Initial consideration is to be funded in part as to 17 million stg by way of a placing of 8,947,369 new ordinary shares at 190.0 pence per share