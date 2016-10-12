Oct 12 Taste Holdings Ltd

* Core revenue increased by 15 pct to r519.3 million for six months ended 31 August 2016

* System-Wide sales increased 7.25 pct to r858 million for six months ended 31 August 2016

* Core headline loss per share of -6.2 cents for six months ended 31 August 2016

* Same-Store sales in luxury goods division increased by 25 pct for six months ended 31 August 2016