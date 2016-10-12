BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 12 Monarch Airlines :
* Monarch - announces a £165 million investment from its majority shareholder, Greybull Capital
* Monarch - as a result of this investment monarch has successfully renewed its ATOL licences from CAA for next 12 months and funded future growth plans
* Monarch - Seabury Group Llc and Seabury Securities (UK) Ltd. Served as financial advisor with respect to the recapitalisation Source text: bit.ly/2dK1lZ0
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)