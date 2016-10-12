Oct 12 Ahlers AG :

* Revenue and earnings forecast for full year 2015/16 confirmed

* Total sales revenues for first nine months of 2015/16 declined by 1.5 percent from 187.4 million euros in prior year period to 184.5 million euros ($206.66 million) (-2.9 million euros)

* Nine month EBIT before special effects climbed 0.6 million euros from 8.1 million euros in prior year period to 8.7 million euros

* Nine month EBIT before special effects climbed 0.6 million euros from 8.1 million euros in prior year period to 8.7 million euros

* Nine month earnings after taxes increased by 13.3 percent or 0.6 million euros to 5.1 million euros (previous year: 4.5 million euros)