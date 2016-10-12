UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Ahlers AG :
* Revenue and earnings forecast for full year 2015/16 confirmed
* Total sales revenues for first nine months of 2015/16 declined by 1.5 percent from 187.4 million euros in prior year period to 184.5 million euros ($206.66 million) (-2.9 million euros)
* Nine month EBIT before special effects climbed 0.6 million euros from 8.1 million euros in prior year period to 8.7 million euros
* Nine month earnings after taxes increased by 13.3 percent or 0.6 million euros to 5.1 million euros (previous year: 4.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources