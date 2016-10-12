Oct 12 Alejasamochodowa.Pl Sa

* Signs a deal for the delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor

* The estimated contract value at 2.0 million zlotys ($523,700) over 1 year, profit for the company at 0.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)