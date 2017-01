Oct 12 Bodycote

* Appointment of Dominique Yates as group finance director designate and executive director

* Yates will join board of Bodycote on 1 November 2016

* Yates will take up his new role as group finance director on 2 January 2017 succeeding David Landless

* Landless announced his intention to retire from the board on Feb 25 2016 after serving 17 years