* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd - Ssangyong Motor signs LOI for joint venture with Shaanxi Automobile Group of China.

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd - first phase of construction to establish plant with annual capacity of 150,000 units per year by end 2019

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd - second phase to involve expansion of facilities to 300,000 units annually

