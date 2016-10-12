Oct 12 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* Pinnacle, which holds 57.1 pct of Datacentrix, submitted a non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of issued share capital of Datacentrix

* Consideration amounting to approximately 541 mln rand

* In terms of EOI, consideration payable by Pinnacle to Datacentrix shareholders will be 6.65 rand per Datacentrix share, to be settled in cash

* Pinnacle has received irrevocable undertakings from following Datacentrix shareholders, representing in aggregate 72.05 pct of offer shares