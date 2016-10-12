Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Pinnacle, which holds 57.1 pct of Datacentrix, submitted a non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of issued share capital of Datacentrix
* Consideration amounting to approximately 541 mln rand
* In terms of EOI, consideration payable by Pinnacle to Datacentrix shareholders will be 6.65 rand per Datacentrix share, to be settled in cash
* Pinnacle has received irrevocable undertakings from following Datacentrix shareholders, representing in aggregate 72.05 pct of offer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)