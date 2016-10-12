Oct 12 Polaris Industries Inc :
* Polaris Industries Inc announces agreement to acquire
Transamerican Auto Parts
* Polaris Industries Inc - deal for $665 million
* Polaris Industries Inc says Polaris expects to fund
acquisition with borrowings under existing credit facilities
* Polaris Industries Inc - expected accretion from deal to
earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting/acquisition
costs, for full year 2017
* Polaris Industries Inc - company expects meaningful annual
cost savings within three years following closing of deal
* Polaris Industries Inc says following closing of
transaction, tap will operate as a distinct business unit
