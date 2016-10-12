Oct 12 S&T AG :

* In advanced negotiations with Foxconn subsidiary Ennoconn about investment in S&T AG

* Negotiations with Ennoconn corporation regarding an investment of Ennoconn corporation in S&T AG in the course of a 10 percent cash capital increase

* Capital would thus rise from 43,916,204 euros to 48,299,824 euros ($54.10 million)

* S&T AG intends to use the cash inflow from the cash capital increase to acquire a stake of up to 29.9 percent in Kontron AG, Augsburg

* Management board of S&T AG announced that it is in advanced negotiations with Kontron AG shareholders to acquire a total of up to 29.9 percent of Kontron AG shares Source text - bit.ly/2ef3eAi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)