BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 12 Interactive Investor Plc
* Interactive Investor Plc agrees to buy TD Bank Group's european direct investing business
* Acquisition will create UK's second largest online stockbroker with assets under administration of 18 billion stg
* Funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc to own a majority shareholding in the combined company
* Acquisition of TDDI will be financed through an investment from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc
* Closing is expected in first calendar quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: