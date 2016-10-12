Oct 12 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says its unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica, with co-producer Alianzas Producciones, executes a contract with Nickelodeon Latin America

* Contract with Nickelodeon Latin America is for the entry of the latter in the production of live teen series "Heidi, Bienvenida a casa", currently under production

* The teen soap opera Heidi will be broadcasted in prime time by Nickelodeon Latin America starting from the first months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)