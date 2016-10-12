Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 Vectron Systems AG :
* Compared to the same period of the previous year, sales in Q3 rose by 24 percent from 17.786 million euros to 22.008 million euros ($24.65 million)
* Q3 EBITDA rose by 41 percent over the same period from 1.394 million euros to 1.971 million euros
* Q3 net income up 51 percent from 0.491 million euros to 0.743 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)