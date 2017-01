Oct 12 HMS Group :

* Signs $7 million nuclear export contracts to deliver pumping equipment for a nuclear power plant in India

* In accordance with the contracts, the company will deliver eight turbine feed pumps and other pumping equipment for the third and the fourth power plant units in 2017 and 2018, respectively

* These contracts are a follow-up to contracts executed in 2004-2006 for delivery of main pumping equipment to the first and the second units of this nuclear power plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)