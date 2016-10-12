Oct 12 Newell Brands Inc :
* Newell Brands announces agreement to sell tools brands to
Stanley Black & Decker
* Gross proceeds from divestiture are expected to be $1.95
billion
* Newell Brands - proceeds to be primarily used to pay down
debt in furtherance of goal of achieving leverage ratio of 3-3.5
times EBITDA by end of 2018
* Newell Brands Inc - if deal were to be completed on dec
31, 2016 , co would expect normalized EPS dilution of about
$0.15 on an annualized basis
* Newell Brands will retain its Dymo(reg) industrial
labeling business within reported tools segment
* Total 2015 net sales of remaining businesses held for sale
is approximately $700 million
* Newell Brands - sales processes are underway and company
hopes to complete divestiture of remaining assets held for sale
within first half of 2017
