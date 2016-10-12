Oct 12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Stanley Black & Decker to acquire tools business of Newell
Brands
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - EPS accretion, excluding
charges, of approximately $0.15 per share expected in year one
from deal
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc -Stanley Black & Decker expects
transaction to result in annual cost synergies of approximately
$80 - $90 million by year three
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc says expects to fund
acquisition with a combination of available cash and debt
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - deal for $1.95 billion
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - EPS accretion, excluding
charges increasing to approximately $0.50 per share by year
three from deal
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc- acquisition is expected to be
approximately $0.15 accretive to earnings per share in year one
post-closing
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc sees approximately $125 to $140
million of restructuring and other deal related costs
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc sees approximately $40 million
of non-cash inventory step-up charges from deal
