Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 12 RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp :
* RXi Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive option agreement to acquire Mirimmune Inc
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - can exercise option to acquire Mirimmune on terms set forth in option agreement at any time prior to April 5, 2017
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - deal for number of shares equal to 19.99% of then outstanding shares of common stock of RXi
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - entered into an option agreement to acquire all outstanding capital stock of Mirimmune Inc
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - deal also provides for additional potential consideration contingent on Mirimmune reaching certain milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million