UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Grand Concord International Holdings Ltd
* Wong Kin Ling has resigned as chairman of board, executive director
* Wang Bin has been appointed as chairman of board and an executive director
* Tian Ying has been appointed as chief executive officer of company and an executive director
* Wang Shao Hua has resigned as an executive director
* Hung Kin has resigned as an executive director
* Lam Tet Foo has been appointed as an executive director Source text (bit.ly/2dLIrVw) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources