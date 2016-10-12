Oct 12 Vera Bradley Inc :
* Has delayed October 2016 planned conversion of its digital
flagship, verabradley.com, to a new platform
* Conversion delay could impact company's ability to
generate positive comparable store sales in Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Does not expect delay to have a material impact on diluted
earnings per share for Q4 or fiscal year ended January 28, 2017
* Because of upcoming holiday season, digital flagship
conversion will now be launched in Q1 of fiscal 2018
* Postponement of verabradley.com to new platform is related
to delays in completing integration of new website platform with
existing systems
* Contributing factor to delay in planned conversion of its
digital flagship is data security issue
Source text - (bit.ly/2dKKBAX)
