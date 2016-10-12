Oct 12 Talkpool AG :

* Says is conducting a new share issue of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.16 million) to support acquisitions and improve share liquidity

* Share issue consists of a maximum of 222,222 B-shares to price of 45 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns)