Oct 12 Bayer Ag
* Says successfully closed syndication of $56.9 billion
acquisition facilities within the group of Bayer's core
relationship banks for the planned Monsanto acquisition
* Says acquisition facilities was previously agreed with
five underwriter banks BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan
* Says banks were invited for two ticket sizes, $4.5 billion
as bookrunner and mandated lead arranger and $1.125 billion as
lead arranger
* Says more than 20 banks joined facilities leading to about
40% oversubscription in syndication
* Says pricing and terms remain confidential
