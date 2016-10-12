Oct 12 Yalco Constantinou SA :

* Sells 100 percent of its unit YALCO Romania Srl

* Enterprise value of unit is estimated at 1.9 million euros ($2.13 million)

* From the 1.9 million euros, YALCO Constantinou will receive 300,000 euros, whereas buyer assumes the obligation to pay off 1.6 million euros debt of unit

* Completion of transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 ($1 = 0.8928 euros)