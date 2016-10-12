BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Oct 13 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd :
* Group has entered into several conditional share purchase agreements for purposes of proposed restructuring
* JV entities acquisition will be funded internally
* Shenyang Xin Ao Hospital Management entered into conditional share purchase agreements
* Proposed spin-off and proposed listing will not result in material impact to financials of group
* Company is expected to hold a controlling interest of no more than 43.92% in Q & M Aoxin
* Group will remain viable and profitable subsequent to completion of proposed spin-off and proposed listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.