RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Oct 12 Sunedison Inc :
* On October 5, received a notice that United States SEC is conducting a non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to company
* In addition, received subpoenas from United States DOJ seeking information and documentation relating to various matters
* Company and board of directors intend to continue to cooperate fully with SEC and DOJ
* Got subpoena, seeking emails, electronic communications sent/got by current/former directors, officers of co, terraform power, terraform global Source text (bit.ly/2e8wFz3) Further company coverage:
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.