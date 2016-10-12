Oct 12 Sunedison Inc :

* On October 5, received a notice that United States SEC is conducting a non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to company

* In addition, received subpoenas from United States DOJ seeking information and documentation relating to various matters

* Company and board of directors intend to continue to cooperate fully with SEC and DOJ

* Got subpoena, seeking emails, electronic communications sent/got by current/former directors, officers of co, terraform power, terraform global