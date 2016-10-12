RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Oct 12 Deere & Co
* Deere -Reached an agreement to enable AG Leader, a precision agriculture competitor, to offer products currently sold by Precision Planting
* Deere & Co says agreement is contingent on Deere completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation
* Agreement will provide AG Leader technologies and licenses necessary to manufacture and sell precision Planting Speedtube and related technology
* Deere & Co- Co anticipates AG Leader will sell Precision Planting components to Retrofit Deere and other brands of planters
* Deere & Co - Agreement is contingent on Deere completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.