Oct 12 Deere & Co

* Deere -Reached an agreement to enable AG Leader, a precision agriculture competitor, to offer products currently sold by Precision Planting

* Deere & Co says agreement is contingent on Deere completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation

* Agreement will provide AG Leader technologies and licenses necessary to manufacture and sell precision Planting Speedtube and related technology

* Deere & Co- Co anticipates AG Leader will sell Precision Planting components to Retrofit Deere and other brands of planters

* Deere & Co - Agreement is contingent on Deere completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company