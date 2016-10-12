Oct 13 Texhong Textile Group Ltd :

* Placing agreement was entered into among vendor, company and placing agents

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription are estimated to be approximately HK$288 million and HK$281 million respectively

* Vendor is new green group

* Placement at HK$9.50 per subscription share

* Company intends to retain net proceeds as capital expenditure required for group's projects in Vietnam