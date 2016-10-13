BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Cordlife Group Ltd :
* Ccommenced a consent solicitation exercise to seek approval of noteholders for certain proposals
* Proposes to provide a new financial covenant to trustee based on amount of cash and cash equivalents held by company
* Consent solicitation exercise by cordlife group limited in relation to s$120 million 4.90 per cent. Notes due 2017
* Company would like to have flexibility to redeem notes ahead of their scheduled maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available