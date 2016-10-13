Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Oct 12 Fitch:
* Fitch - reputation risk bigger than cost impact of Samsung recall
* Fitch - Impact of note 7 incident unlikely to be significant enough in itself to affect Samsung stable credit rating, which is supported by strong financial metrics
* Fitch - problems with the note 7 have raised long-term uncertainty about Samsung Electronics' handset operations
* Fitch - expect co's profit for next few quarters to be affected by loss of smartphone sales and additional expenses related to the note 7, such as legal claims
* Fitch - Note 7, other potential Samsung Electronics' handset customers may now chose Apple or mid-tier cos, if damage to Samsung and Galaxy brands is sustained
* Fitch - believes that the benefits of Samsung Electronics' diversified product portfolio have reduced its vulnerability to shock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)