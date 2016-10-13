Oct 13 Gensight Biologics SA :

* Reports Its Cash Position As Of September 30, 2016

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 57.8 million euros ($64.74 million) as of September 30, 2016, compared to 19.1 million euros as of June 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)