BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
Oct 13 Gensight Biologics SA :
* Reports Its Cash Position As Of September 30, 2016
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 57.8 million euros ($64.74 million) as of September 30, 2016, compared to 19.1 million euros as of June 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available