Oct 12 Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas energy - on Oct 7, issued 810,000 shares of common stock upon exercise of certain warrant to purchase 1.4 million shares of common stock - sec filing

* Lucas Energy - 3.1 million shares of common stock for exercise and payment of conversion premium under first warrant are being held in abeyance

* Lucas Energy Inc - company received gross proceeds of $4.5 million from exercise of first warrant Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2e7WoYh] Further company coverage: