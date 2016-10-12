Oct 12 Nikkei:

* Hulic's operating profit likely rose more than 30% on the year to around 40 billion yen ($384 million) for the first nine months of 2016 - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd projects a 19% rise in operating profit to 50 billion yen for the full year ending in December- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: