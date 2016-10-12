Oct 12 Oracle Corp

* Oracle - United States District Court for District Of Nevada issued 2 rulings in Oracle's litigation against Rimini Street and its CEO Seth Ravin

* Oracle - first ruling is "permanent injunction barring Rimini Street from continuing to infringe Oracle's copyrights and other unlawful acts"

* Oracle - in 2nd ruling, court awarded Oracle $27.7 million in prejudgment interest, with additional amount to be awarded based on date of final judgment

* Oracle - prejudgment interest amount in 2nd ruling is in addition to $50 million jury verdict, $46.2 million in attorneys' fees,costs awarded to Oracle

* Oracle - four-page permanent injunction prohibits certain copying, distribution, use of Oracle's copyrighted software, documentation by Rimini Street

* Oracle - four-page permanent injunction imposes limitations on Rimini Street's access to Oracle's websites Source text: