RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Oct 12 News Corp
* Exec chairman Rupert Murdoch 2016 total compensation of $5.34 million versus $5.07 million in 2015
* News corp - CEO Robert J. Thomson's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $10.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dXdXfh] Further company coverage:
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.