RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Oct 12 Rimini Street Inc
* Will take responsibility for its past practices and pay a one-time fair market license fee of $35.6 million awarded to Oracle
* Rimini Street - plans to pursue appeal of other aspects of judgment, including $88 million balance of $124 million awarded to oracle, as well as injunction
* Rimini street is planning an IPO in 2017, subject to market conditions and board approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.