Oct 12 Rimini Street Inc

* Will take responsibility for its past practices and pay a one-time fair market license fee of $35.6 million awarded to Oracle

* Rimini Street - plans to pursue appeal of other aspects of judgment, including $88 million balance of $124 million awarded to oracle, as well as injunction

* Rimini street is planning an IPO in 2017, subject to market conditions and board approval