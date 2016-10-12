Oct 12 Goodrich Petroleum Corp

* Goodrich Petroleum announces emergence from bankruptcy

* Co has $20 million in cash from new capital to fund initial development of its Haynesville Shale Drilling Program

* Goodrich Petroleum - Board will be comprised of new directors Ronald F. Coleman, Eugene I. Davis, K. Adam Leight, Timothy D. Leuliette,Thomas Souers

* Goodrich Petroleum -In conjunction with emergence from bankruptcy, received $40.0 million in new capital through issuance of convertible second lien senior notes