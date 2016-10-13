Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Oct 12 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Kirkland Lake Gold announces record gold production and costs for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 gold production of 77,274 ounces, up 13% over previous quarter
* Says on track to meet full year production guidance of between 270,000 - 290,000 ounces
* Q3 gold sales of 76,339 ounces at an average realized price of us$1,321/oz versus 72,144 ounces in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)