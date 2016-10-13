Oct 12 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces record gold production and costs for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 gold production of 77,274 ounces, up 13% over previous quarter

* Says on track to meet full year production guidance of between 270,000 - 290,000 ounces

* Q3 gold sales of 76,339 ounces at an average realized price of us$1,321/oz versus 72,144 ounces in q2