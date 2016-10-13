BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 13 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Contemplating, subject to market conditions, undertaking the fourth issuance of rupee denominated bonds to overseas investors
* Issue size : up to RS 500 crore , issue opening date : October 14, 2016 ; listing : London Stock Exchange Further company coverage:
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless